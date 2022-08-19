Rate of WV high schoolers attending college drops for second year in a row

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A new study finds less West Virginia high schoolers are moving onto college.

Statistics collected by the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission found less high school students seeking higher education.

It’s dropped 2.3% percent in the last two years with just 45.9% of West Virginia students moving on to some form of college.

Dr. Sarah Tucker who works for this commission says the messaging needs to change, focusing more on student’s goals instead of just telling them they should go.

“You want a better life for yourself, you wanna be able to have a sustainable life in the state of West Virginia,” said Tucker. “Here are all of the options, how that can happen, here are the pathways, what are you interested in, what do you wanna do?”

Many high schools throughout the state are adapting that approach, including Lincoln High School in Harrison County.

Principal David Decker says they focus on the individual interests of students.

“That is just trying to find their unique gifts and talents, finding what they ’re interested in and giving them the opportunity to explore that,” said Decker. “There’s lots of opportunities for them, we’re here to support them, reach out to the school counselors and anybody in the admin office and we’ll let them know what they have available and get them on the right track.”

Decker says Lincoln High celebrates “Higher Education Week” at the end of October. This week is dedicated to helping students explore their options and work on college essentials like applying for student aid and exploring school and career options.

Tucker says students across the state from high school even to elementary school learn about the possibilities of life after their senior year.

She says during higher education week they see a big bump in applications and their office is there to make the process easier for students.

For more information and assistance on applying for college visit CFWV.com

