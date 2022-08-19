Rising country music star to perform at Stonewall Resort

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Rising country music star Jesse Labelle will perform a special outdoor concert on the Lightburn’s Patio at the Stonewall Resort.

Labelle has opened for music legends like Garth Brooks, Keith Urban and Brad Paisley.

“We’re thrilled to bring a performer of Jesse’s caliber to West Virginia and Stonewall Resort for what will be an up close and intimate event,” said Andre’ D’Amour, general manager of Stonewall Resort. “I’d encourage those interested to get their tickets quickly as the show is sure to sell out.”

Labelle meshes classic country lyricism with contemporary country music and high energy-guitar playing to deliver an unforgettable performance whenever and wherever he takes the stage. He is known for his original and self-penned songs including “Two Hearts and a Diamond”, “Looking Up”, “Somebody’s Listening”, and “Worth A Shot”.

The concert is general admission seating and will begin at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. Guests may arrive starting at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets for the event are on sale now for $32 per person. Tickets purchased after September 1 will be $42 per person. 

Click here to purchase tickets online or contact the resort at (304) 269-7400.

Overnight packages are available and include two tickets to the show and overnight lodge accommodations. The early-bird rate, available until September 1, is $253 per couple. After September 1st, the cost increases to $273 per couple.

