Seneca Caverns closes due to staffing shortages
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RIVERTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Seneca Caverns in Riverton has had to close due to staffing shortages.
The closure includes the caverns, gift shop, gemstone mining and Asbury’s Restaurant.
In a statement sent to 5 News, Seneca Caverns has been “unable to hire and retain a sufficient number of qualified personnel” with the current labor market.
The Caverns said in a statement they apologize for any inconveniences this causes and appreciates all of their patrons.
An announcement on future plans will be made at a later time as the situation is assessed further.
