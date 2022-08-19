Seneca Caverns closes due to staffing shortages

Seneca Caverns
Seneca Caverns(Facebook: Seneca Caverns)
Aug. 19, 2022
RIVERTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Seneca Caverns in Riverton has had to close due to staffing shortages.

The closure includes the caverns, gift shop, gemstone mining and Asbury’s Restaurant.

In a statement sent to 5 News, Seneca Caverns has been “unable to hire and retain a sufficient number of qualified personnel” with the current labor market.

The Caverns said in a statement they apologize for any inconveniences this causes and appreciates all of their patrons.

An announcement on future plans will be made at a later time as the situation is assessed further.

