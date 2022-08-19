Taco Bell testing new vegan meat alternative

Taco Bell says it is testing a new proprietary plant-based protein.
Taco Bell says it is testing a new proprietary plant-based protein.(Taco Bell via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taco Bell is testing a new plant-based meat alternative at some of its locations.

The fast-food chain announced it has debuted a new crispy melt taco at some restaurants in Alabama.

Unlike its other new items, this product is being tested with Taco Bell’s new proprietary plant-based protein.

According to the company, the product is a soy and pea protein blend inspired by classic Taco Bell flavors.

It says the American Vegetarian Association has certified the protein vegan, and it can be added to other menu options.

Testing the new product comes as Taco Bell partners with Beyond Meat for more vegetarian options.

Taco Bell said it plans to have those products available before the end of the year.

Copyright 2022 CNN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle fire on southbound on I-79 in Marion County
New details in fiery I-79 crash that killed Bridgeport man
Semi-truck fire on southbound on I-79 in Marion County
Semi-truck fire shuts down I-79 southbound, medical examiner called
Medical examiner called in I-79 southbound crash, exit ramp shut down
One killed in I-79 southbound crash
Mon County deputy federally charged with using excessive force, covering it up
Taylor County road closes due to road collapse

Latest News

Police in Southern California shared a video of looters they say ransacked a convenience store...
Police: Group ransacks store after street takeover
This photo provided by the East Pennsboro Township Police Dept. shows Jeremy Lee Pauley. Jeremy...
Police: Pennsylvania man tried to buy stolen human remains
Richard Dabate, who was found guilty back in May of murdering his wife, was sentenced to 65...
Fitbit murder case: Husband sentenced to 65 years in prison for murdering wife
Auburn Police: Various gun, ammunition found in I-85 shooting suspect's car
Guns, 2,000 rounds of ammo found in I-85 shootings suspect’s vehicle