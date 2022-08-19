Taste of Morgantown changes venues due to weather, still at Mylan Park

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Taste of Morgantown returns for the 12th time after being canceled for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the first time it is being held at Mylan Park.

Due to the forecasted weather, the venue for Taste of Morgantown has been changed to the Mon County Center and adjoining pavilion at Mylan Park.

It was originally scheduled to be at The Track Complex at Mylan Park.

The event remains scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 21 from 2-6 p.m.

The event has been reimagined as an indoor/outdoor family-friendly benefit and restauranteur competition that raises funds to support the American Red Cross and Mylan Park Properties.

The competition is an opportunity for chefs and restaurants to showcase samples of their favorite dishes, gain greater exposure and the potential to walk away with one or more of the following:

The people’s choice awards Best Savory Dish and Best Sweet Dish

The chef-judged categories of Best Grab & Go, Most Creative Dish, Best Presentation, Best Use of WV Ingredients, and The Taste of Morgantown 2022 (best overall dish).

Participant voting and judging will be from 2-4:45 p.m. Sunday with the awards ceremony scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

Each winner receives a special hand-crafted trophy, created and designed by Artist Keith Koury of Appalachian Clay Works.

Admission and food/drink tickets may be purchased at at the door and during the event.

