Braxton football returns to field with numbers in 2022

SUTTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Braxton County football returns to the field this year with a fresh set of faces. Last season, the team almost had less than 20 players, this season, it has 28. The new numbers mean rest for the team, allowing it to work at its top potential.

“We have a little bit more,” said head coach Deandre Williams. “We have about 28 out. We’ll get them a little rest. They’ll be at their highest potential.”

But it’s not only rest, the team will be able to practice at full capacity.

“It’s nice, you know, having the extra bodies out here, even at practice,” said senior Jaxson Short. “It’s cool having these guys on the sideline, it looks good, but it goes all the way down to practice. Having the numbers to practice - running offense, defense and kickoff. It’s being able to work plays, not having to go against dummies or go without hitting somebody.”

But it’s not just the fresh faces, the senior class returns strong as well.

“We’ve got a solid senior group. Good leaders,” said senior Bryce Leegan. “Push each other in the weight rooms. Pushing everybody else. Good mentors for the lower classmen.”

That senior group is also hoping to establish a legacy in its last season.

“We’re going to try to establish a new culture here. The last few years have been rough,” said senior Justin Bishop. “With everything going on, last year - a 2-8 season. This year we’re bringing back the culture. Intensity, Intensity, we’re going in for leadership. We’re going in for everything we do.”

And with a new offensive coordinator and a coach that believes in his team, the players are taking notice of a change of pace for the program.

“They just want us to be the best that we can,” said senior Logan Bennett. “They’re really trying to push us to be the best that we can be. They want us to go as far as we can.”

