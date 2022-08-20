BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Debra Ann Phillips Jones, 59, a resident of Hambleton, passed from this life on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at her home. She was in her usual health and death was sudden and unexpected.Debbie was born Friday, January 25, 1963, in Youngstown, OH, a daughter of the late Charles Thomas Phillips and Gertrude Frymyer Phillips who survives in Ripley. On June 13, 1981, in Oakland, MD, she married Roger Lee Jones, who survives. They had celebrated forty-one years of marriage.Also left to cherish Debbie’s memory besides her husband and mother, is daughter, Jessica Kisamore and husband, Cody of Limestone, a sister, Marie Turley of Ripley, a brother, Larry Phillips and wife, Linda, of Hambleton, five grandchildren, Brandon Knotts of Parsons, Megan and husband, Vibhat Seth of Illinois, Jasmine, Trevor, Trenton Jones, all of Pheasant, and several nieces and nephews.Preceding Debbie in death besides her father, was a son, Thomas Jones, a brother, Charles Phillips, and sister, Dessie Darlene Phillips.Debbie attended the schools of Tucker County, and at the time of her death was employed at Cortland Acres Nursing Home where she had worked for the past six years and also did in home care. The love of her life was her husband and grandchildren. She loved them more than life and there was nothing she wouldn’t do for them. She also enjoyed fishing with her husband. She was loved by many and will be sadly missed.Visitation will be held at Hostetler Funeral Home on Sunday from 6pm until 8pm. Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 22, 2022, at 11am. Rev. Greg Smith will officiate, and interment will follow in Parsons City Cemetery.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.