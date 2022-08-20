Fairmont holds annual Tomato Festival

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont held their annual Tomato Festival. the Marion County Master Gardens put on their annual Main Street Tomato Festival.

Awards were given to the best tasting tomato, the biggest and the most unusual varieties.

“It’s an opportunity for local growers to submit tomatoes they’ve grown. Have them tasted and win prizes. It’s just an opportunity to gather and enjoy what everyone loves at a nice summer garden grown tomatoes,” said Master Garden member, Toni Meluzio.

Many local businesses and local vendors were selling their products as well on the street. Meluzio says it brings people out who have a common interest.

“Just to have a good time and to know there are lots of varieties you can grow. We have seeds that can be taken if they come down and grow them for themselves. It’s important to grow food that you love. The takeaway is to jump in, garden and enjoy some fresh tomatoes.”

Live music was also on hand as hundreds of people lined the streets. According to Meluzio the community always looks forward to the festival.

“This is a very popular event for the community. It really brings people together for a common purpose which is the tomatoes. I think our community is strong in growing. People love to grow their own food and it brings us together for the same cause.”

Meluzio encourages people to grow their own tomatoes.

