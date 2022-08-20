BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Joseph Eugene (Joe) Urse, Jr. 69, of Fairmont, passed away suddenly at his home away from home, Green Lakes, on August 19, 2022. He was born February 6, 1953 in Fairmont. He was the son of the late Joe and Jennie Urse.He is survived by his loving children and legacy, Joseph Urse (Tabitha), Jason Urse, Jared Urse (Sarah), Justin Urse (Amber), and Alicia Urse Hamrick (companion Jason Lanham), as well as his nine grandchildren, Adalea Urse, Josey Urse, LillyAnna Urse, Zoey Urse, Jacob Urse, Eli Hamrick, Jett Urse, Jace Urse, and Liam Hamrick, and his former son-in-law, Justin Hamrick, all of Fairmont.He is survived by his former wife, Sherri Urse, of Fairmont, and his former mother-in-law, Rose Postlethwait, who thought of him as a son. He is also survived by his two sisters, Helena Tartell and Janet Lewis of Dayton, OH, as well as several nieces and nephews.Joe was preceded in death by his sister, Rosellen Panella, brother-in-laws, John Panella, Gene Tartell, and Edward Lewis, all of Dayton, OH, and his former father-in-law, Howard Maurice Postlethwait, of Fairmont. He was also preceded in death by his best friend, Ronnie Batson, of Idamay.Joe was a graduate of East Fairmont High, owner of Green Lakes in Rivesville, and was employed by Davis Electric Company. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Parrish.Joe was an avid outdoorsman, operated Green Lakes, and enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family. He enjoyed his traditions of deer camp with his family, as well as cheering on the Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh Penguins, and his grandchildren at their sporting events. His most prized possessions were his grandchildren, who he enjoyed spending his time with.Joe was the definition of a true family man and left a mark on everyone he met. He was the life of the party and will be dearly missed by all.The family would like to thank Grant Town EMTs and the Baxter Fire Department for their assistance.The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The Catholic Funeral Liturgy will be at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. wwith Father Kishore as celebrant. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

