Lewis County Bluegrass Festival to raise money for girl battling Leukemia

CRAWFORD, W.Va (WDTV) - Lewis County Bluegrass Festival kicked off August 19 with all the proceeds from the event going to Audrey Westfall, a fourth-grade student at St. Patrick’s Elementary School in Weston undergoing treatment for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia at WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital.

One of the coordinators for the festival, Emily Terpening, was Audrey’s gym teacher and said she was grateful to do what she could for Audrey’s family.

“Recently been diagnosed with Acute Leukemia, and we’re just trying to give them all the support. The help that they need to get her back and running. She is a smart, beautiful young girl. We just want her to get back to herself,” Terpening explained.

The festival featured several different Bluegrass performers included well-known artist Valerie Smith.

“She came out here and begged us to be part of this event. She’s so much bigger than we are. So, we’re just blessed to have her,” Terpening added.

The festival was held at 286 Annamede Drive in Crawford, West Virginia. The festival hours were 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. on August 19. Then 12 p.m. - 10 p.m. on August 20.

Tickets were available at the festival’s website or at the gate of the event.

