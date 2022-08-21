Sen. Manchin holds roundtable with state industry leaders on Inflation Reduction Act

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin held a roundtable Friday to discuss the benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act for West Virginia.

In attendance were several industry leaders in the state from the key business leaders, labor and civic leaders, and others with interests in the legislation.

While he told constituents the legislation will lower healthcare costs and deal with inflation, a large portion of his presentation addressed how it will bring more energy production opportunities to West Virginia.

“This important legislation will give energy companies the certainty they need to increase domestic energy production,” says Manchin, “I want to make the investments for the new future of technology we’ll be using down the road. We can do that. Let’s pick the ones we know will come to market.”

He went on to say that Bill Gates has shown interest in investing in energy production in West Virginia.

“He’ll be coming to West Virginia to see the opportunities that we have, and look at our coal fire plants to see if there’s possibility there,” says Manchin.

More broadly, Manchin talked about how this piece of legislation is different than Build Back Better.

“I wrote this bill for the security of our nation. People had thought Joe did a great job because he killed the BBB. I didn’t kill anything, I just couldn’t sell it. I couldn’t go home and explain it. I’ve always said if I can’t explain it, I can’t support it, and I didn’t think we could handle that piece of legislation. With this one I can,” he says.

Manchin concluded the roundtable by saying he didn’t do this to help one particular party, and that the bill is not political.

