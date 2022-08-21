Sunday Sit Down: Glenville State Offensive Lineman Ian Pomeroy

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This week’s Sunday Sit Down takes us down to Glenville State football. Junior and West Virginia native Ian Pomeroy takes us through what its like wearing white and blue, what it’s like being an upperclassman and the expectations for this season.

What does it mean to you to be playing college football and playing here in white and blue?

“You know its awesome. I always dreamed of playing college football since I was really little, and just coming to Glenville is a perfect opportunity. It’s such a family here, it’s close to home, just right down the road and just being able to wear the blue and white. There’s a lot of tradition with it. There’s a lot of great people who came through and played here and just being able to follow in their footsteps is awesome,” Pomeroy said.

How do you feel you’ve matured as a player throughout the years here at Glenville?

“I’ve matured a lot and we had Coach Trickett here, so you had to mature quick, so it wasn’t much of a big step up from high school,” Pomeroy said. “It was the same coaching style and everything, but then moving positions was a big step for me, so I had to mature a little because when I came in, I just fell in as a normal player. Becoming a leader was a big step for me, and being vocal so that was the main thing for me.”

How do you think you’ve really been able to adjust to that leadership role, and what have you done and how do you pull up the underclassman?

“One of my major things I like to do every year is get the freshman to come over, hangout at my house and welcome them into the family,” Pomeroy said. “Then on the field, I’m not more of a vocal guy. I’m more of a ‘If you follow me I’ll show you how to do it.’ Follow in my footsteps, and you can see how I do. That’s my leadership style mostly, but I’ve become more vocal, so getting the guys in the locker room to follow in and hone in on their things.”

What would you say are some of the best part about playing college football? What motivates you to come out on the turf day in and day out?

“The family atmosphere. You get to be with your brothers everyday. Just coming out here to battle to get better every day is the main thing for me,” Pomeroy said.

What is the expectation for Glenville State football this year, and what is the standard of playing for the pioneers?

“Come out and win. Everyday, that’s the main thing. You want to come out and get one percent better everyday, and one thing that we really focused on this year is coming out and just attacking, starting off quick and just carrying through our practice.”

What would you say are some of the most surprising things about playing college football, something you didn’t expect when you committed to play at Glenville State University?

“One of the things is the kind of friendships that you build. You get new brothers. I never would have expected a guy who was four hours away would be one of my best friends, so that’s one of the things that I really liked and loved about coming to play.”

What would you say holds you guys together so far during fall camp as you prepare for the season? What’s are some of the biggest things that hold your identity as a team?

“The brotherhood. Everybody’s really tight, and we’re friends with everybody. You never want to let your brother down, so that’s one big thing. The second, the family atmosphere coming in with Coach Kellar. We’re all one big team, so no mater what we do, it’s like a family atmosphere,” Pomeroy said.

What sets this group of guys apart form the guys you played with in high school?

“Everybody’s here to win, that’s the big thing,” Pomeroy said. Everybody’s here to get an education but play football. You’re playing at a high level and everyone wants to come out and compete everyday, and that’s a big thing with our team. We’re competing everyday against the guys on the defense, and guys on the offense are competing against each other. It’s always a big challenge.”

As an upperclassman now, how have the expectations for yourself and the pressure you put on yourself changed?

“When you come out as freshman, you’re just trying to learn everything, just get everything under your belt, but now coming out as an upperclassman, you have to perfect everything.”

What would you say are some of your biggest hopes for yourself and this team for this upcoming season?

“I just want to win. That’s a big thing. I think we have a team that’s able to come out and challenge everybody, so winning is going be a big thing for us. Personally, I just want to come out and be the best player I can be everyday,” Pomeroy said.

