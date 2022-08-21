Taste of Morgantown returns after 2 years

Taste of Morgantown returns after 2 years.
Taste of Morgantown returns after 2 years.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Taste of Morgantown returns after 2 years. It’s been two years since the taste of Morgantown returned because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

They returned for the 12th time and the first time at Mylan park. The event is family friendly and raises funds to support the American Red Cross.

The competition is an opportunity for restaurants and chefs to show off their best dishes.

“It’s all about the community. A little over a month ago there was a fire in Morgantown that the Red Cross came and served. Eight apartments were destroyed and 13 people were helped. It’s events like this and support from the community that let us go out there and help our community when they are in times of need,” said Board of Directors of American Red Cross, Melissa Hornbeck.

The judged categories included best grab & go, most creative dish, best presentation, best use of West Virginia ingredients and the best overall dish.

“It’s fun. we have DJs. We have restaurants here. You’ll get to know the local restaurants and what they have to offer. It’s not raining too hard and we are under cover so why not.”

Each winner receives a special hand-crafted trophy. The event has been a tradition for the community of Morgantown.

“It’s all about the community. We finally have the ability to get together like this, hang out with family and friends to support two good causes.”

Taste of Morgantown will look to return for many coming years.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man refuses to comply with orders, closes highway for two hours, officers say
John Lawson Magruder
MCSO: Morgantown man still missing, no leads in investigation
Medical examiner called in I-79 southbound crash, exit ramp shut down
One killed in I-79 southbound crash
16 people charged in organized drug crime
16 charged in “Organized Criminal Enterprise” in Marion County
Zen Leaf Clarksburg
Medical marijuana dispensary opens in Clarksburg

Latest News

Sen. Manchin holds roundtable on IRA
Sen. Manchin holds roundtable with state industry leaders on Inflation Reduction Act
Kayla Smith's Saturday Evening Forecast | August 20, 2022
Kayla Smith's Saturday Evening Forecast | August 20, 2022
Fairmont held their annual Tomato Festival. the Marion County Master Gardens put on their...
Fairmont holds annual Tomato Festival
Lewis County Bluegrass Festival raises money for local family in need.
Lewis County Bluegrass Festival to raise money for girl battling Leukemia