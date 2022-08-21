BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Taste of Morgantown returns after 2 years. It’s been two years since the taste of Morgantown returned because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

They returned for the 12th time and the first time at Mylan park. The event is family friendly and raises funds to support the American Red Cross.

The competition is an opportunity for restaurants and chefs to show off their best dishes.

“It’s all about the community. A little over a month ago there was a fire in Morgantown that the Red Cross came and served. Eight apartments were destroyed and 13 people were helped. It’s events like this and support from the community that let us go out there and help our community when they are in times of need,” said Board of Directors of American Red Cross, Melissa Hornbeck.

The judged categories included best grab & go, most creative dish, best presentation, best use of West Virginia ingredients and the best overall dish.

“It’s fun. we have DJs. We have restaurants here. You’ll get to know the local restaurants and what they have to offer. It’s not raining too hard and we are under cover so why not.”

Each winner receives a special hand-crafted trophy. The event has been a tradition for the community of Morgantown.

“It’s all about the community. We finally have the ability to get together like this, hang out with family and friends to support two good causes.”

Taste of Morgantown will look to return for many coming years.

