3 arrested in Clarksburg after kilo of fentanyl found in vehicle

William McDowell, Desiree Lewis and Clarence Williams
William McDowell, Desiree Lewis and Clarence Williams(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Three people have been charged after officers said they found more than a kilo of fentanyl in a vehicle during a traffic stop in Clarksburg.

Officers performed a traffic stop on a Toyota Tacoma with Maryland registration for speeding in a work zone on Route 50 on Aug. 18, according to a criminal complaint.

Court documents say officers made contact with the driver, 42-year-old William McDowell, who had a suspended license. 65-year-old Desiree Lewis and 55-year old Clarence Williams were also in the vehicle, and neither had a valid driver’s license.

Lewis was wanted in Virginia for a felony violation, officers said.

K-9 Ion performed a free air sniff of the vehicle, and officers said he gave a positive indication of the odor of drugs within the vehicle.

In searching the vehicle, the report says officers found a loaded stolen firearm in a zipped-up “fanny pack” type bag, a plastic baggy containing numerous small plastic bags “with a light colored powder-like substance” and 12 Suboxone strips.

Underneath the zippered bag was a “large packaged ‘block’ substance” inside of a plastic bag that field-tested positive for Fentanyl. The approximate weight of the block was 1,058 grams, or one kilo.

Officers said Lewis also had a baggy of “light colored powder/chunky substance” in her belongings.

The other drugs that were seized had an approximate weight of 31.28 grams and also tested positive for Fentanyl.

A digital scale was also found in the vehicle with residue on it.

All three people allegedly told officers they had been in the Columbus, Ohio area and had left a few hours prior to the traffic stop to travel back to Maryland.

McDowell, Lewis and Williams have each been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, transportation of controlled substances into the state and being prohibited individuals in possession of a firearm. Each of them are being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $100,000 bond.

