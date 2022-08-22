Buff City Soap sets opening date for Clarksburg location

Buff City Soap in Clarksburg
Buff City Soap in Clarksburg(Buff City Soap)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Buff City Soap’s newest location in Clarksburg will soon be opening.

The location at 534 Emily Drive next to Walmart is set to open Thursday, Aug. 25.

Buff City Soap says it will provide free soap for a year for the first 50 customers in the store for its opening weekend.

Special sales will also be offered in store from Thursday, Aug. 25 through Monday, Sept. 5.

“We are excited to open our brand-new Soap Makery in the Clarksburg community,” said Megan Reese, Director of Operations. “Buff City Soap provides guests with an opportunity to see how our delightfully scented soap products are made daily right before their eyes.”

Buff City Soap is a plant-based bath & body store offering handmade, delightfully scented products like soap bars, bath bombs, laundry soap, and more.

“Our customers love the transparency of our soap-making process because it’s the magic behind the Buff City Soap experience,” said Reese. “All of our products are handmade with plant based ingredients and free of harsh chemicals so you can feel good about what you’re putting on your skin.”

The franchise group that owns this location also owns locations in Charleston, Parkersburg and Morgantown.

For opening weekend only, the store’s hours will be Thursday through Saturday 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Earl Harris
SHERIFF: Man ‘fell victim’ to Cheat River
MGN Online
Home struck by lightning in Marion County
Mon County deputy federally charged with using excessive force, covering it up
While in this building filming, a YouTuber found the body, investigators said.
YouTuber finds mummified body in abandoned building while filming video
Man refuses to comply with orders, closes highway for two hours, officers say

Latest News

West Virginia man dies in crash involving RV
Randolph County fatal crash
Woman dies in head-on crash
MGN Online
Home struck by lightning in Marion County
Army Cpl. Paul Mitchem
Remains of WVa soldier killed in Korean War to be buried