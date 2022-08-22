Buff City Soap sets opening date for Clarksburg location

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Buff City Soap’s newest location in Clarksburg will soon be opening.

The location at 534 Emily Drive next to Walmart is set to open Thursday, Aug. 25.

Buff City Soap says it will provide free soap for a year for the first 50 customers in the store for its opening weekend.

Special sales will also be offered in store from Thursday, Aug. 25 through Monday, Sept. 5.

“We are excited to open our brand-new Soap Makery in the Clarksburg community,” said Megan Reese, Director of Operations. “Buff City Soap provides guests with an opportunity to see how our delightfully scented soap products are made daily right before their eyes.”

Buff City Soap is a plant-based bath & body store offering handmade, delightfully scented products like soap bars, bath bombs, laundry soap, and more.

“Our customers love the transparency of our soap-making process because it’s the magic behind the Buff City Soap experience,” said Reese. “All of our products are handmade with plant based ingredients and free of harsh chemicals so you can feel good about what you’re putting on your skin.”

The franchise group that owns this location also owns locations in Charleston, Parkersburg and Morgantown.

For opening weekend only, the store’s hours will be Thursday through Saturday 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

