Charges filed after off-duty police officer finds man asleep in living room with full plate of food

Allen is charged with burglary(West Virginia Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority)
By Martina Bills
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A police officer returned home from working an overnight shift to an unusual discovery.

According to the St. Albans police department, the off-duty police officer went inside his home and found a man asleep in his living room with an full plate of food on his lap.

It happened just before 7 a.m. Monday.

Investigators said the officer called dispatchers to report the disturbance.

When officers arrived they found the suspect, Christopher Dale Allen, had removed two surveillance cameras before forcing his way inside.

Investigators said the man had made food and fell asleep in the living room.

Allen is charged with nighttime burglary and is in the South Central Regional Jail.

