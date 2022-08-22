Charles “Chuck” Bingamon Charles Loren “Chuck” Bingamon, 72, of Fairmont passed away at his home on Monday, August 22, 2022. He was born on August 02, 1950, in Fairmont a son of his late father Charles Austin “Buck” and his mother Doris Lea Rogers Bingamon of Fairmont. He attended Victory Baptist Church. He worked for several years as an auto-mechanic at East Side Garage. He was very mechanically inclined and helpful to all his friends, neighbors and the entire community. He most enjoyed time spent with his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years Donna Biddle Bingamon; two sons Charles Bingamon and his wife Amy of Florida, and Jason Bingamon and fiancé Melinda “Poke” Herron who spent countless hours as a caregiver to Chuck during his illness of Fairmont; two daughters Sheila Bingamon of Fairmont and Tina Dillow and her husband Marvin of North Carolina; four sisters Elizabeth Poole and her husband Danny of Fairmont, Regina Murphy and her husband Bill of Fairmont, Pamela Hendershot and her husband Joe of Fairmont, and Tracy Six and her spouse Terri Cooper of South Carolina; several grandchildren and several great grandchildren. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother William “Eddie” Bingamon. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Thursday from 10: a.m. to 12:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor David Meyer officiating. Burial will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens. Memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.carpenterandford.com

