COVID-19 W.Va. | 13-year-old dies, youngest COVID-related death

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A 13-year old child has died from COVID-19, officials with the West Virginia DHHR confirmed with WSAZ.

Officials said the child is from Nicholas County and is the youngest COVID-19-related death in West Virginia.

When asked if the child had any underlying health issues, DHHR officials released the following statement:

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirms the 13-year-old from Nicholas County is the youngest COVID-19-related death in West Virginia; however, additional details cannot be provided due to privacy.

The child’s death is one of 17 deaths reported since Friday, officials said.

A total of 7,251 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in West Virginia.

