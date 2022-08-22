Fairmont man charged with intentionally exposing himself in neighborhood

Jack Radford
Jack Radford(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged after officers said he intentionally exposed himself to a residential neighborhood in Fairmont.

West Virginia State Police received a call on July 29 in reference to Jack Radford, 64, intentionally exposing himself outside on the front porch of his home, according to a criminal complaint.

Troopers arrived on scene and allegedly saw Radford standing on his front porch completely nude, exposing himself “to all nearby neighbors and those able to pass by.”

After seeing law enforcement’s presence in the area, troopers said he went inside the home and refused to come out to speak with officers.

Radford has been charged with indecent exposure. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

