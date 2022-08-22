Garbage, fecal matter found throughout home with kids in Fairmont, woman charged

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont woman has been charged after garbage, decaying food and fecal matter were found throughout a home with three children, including a one-year-old.

Officers responded to the home on Aug. 5 for a wellbeing check and found a one-year-old and a 13-year old in the house with no supervision, according to a criminal complaint.

In the home, officers said there was “massive clutter of garbage and decaying food throughout the house, human fecal matter on the floors and hundreds of flies throughout the house and kitchen.”

Both children were “extremely dirty,” and officers said the one-year-old had on a diaper that was “so soiled it appeared to have not been changed for at least several days.

Another juvenile who arrived on scene with 43-year-old Jenny Taylor also said he lived at the home.

Taylor has been charged with three counts of child neglect. She is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $50,012 bond.

