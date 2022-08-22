Home struck by lightning in Marion County

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple agencies responded to a home in Marion County Sunday night that officials said was struck by lightning.

Several fire departments were alerted to a possible structure fire in the Fair Oaks Development Sunday evening just after 8:30, according to the Monongah Fire Department.

As crews were in route, the homeowner reportedly told officials they believed their house was struck by lightning as the upstairs was filling up with smoke.

Crews arrived on scene and saw nothing apparent outside the home, but a further investigation found the entire upstairs was filled with smoke, according to a Facebook post.

The post says crews worked to ventilate the home and to ensure a fire had not extended to any other parts of the home.

An investigation says lightning struck the home at the exterior dryer vent and traveled along the dryer vent hose, causing minor fire damage to the inside wall by the vent and a small section along the baseboard.

The small fire caused a hole in the washer’s water line and is believed to have been extinguished prior to emergency crews arriving on scene.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Crews that responded in addition to the Monongah Fire Department include Valley VFD, Winfield District FD, Shinnston FD, Boothsville VFD and the Marion County Rescue Squad.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.