I-68 Welcome Center to close for two days this week

PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The Interstate 68 westbound Welcome Center will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Welcome Center, located at mile marker 31.3, will close at 6 a.m. on Tuesday and reopen at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The reason for the closure is sewer system reconstruction.

The parking lot will remain open while the Welcome Center is closed.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

