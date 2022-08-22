Janet K. Summers, 79, of Fairview passed away on August 20, 2022 at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport surrounded by family. She was born November 9, 1942 in Fairview, a daughter of the late John and Joy Knisely. She graduated from Fairview High School in 1960, and graduated from West Virginia Business College as a Stenographer. She was a member of St. John’s United Methodist Church in Basnettville. She enjoyed preparing and delivering shut in boxes for the community at Christmas. She was employed at the Westinghouse Plant in Fairmont and the Fairview Public Library. She was a member of the Fairview Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her family, and her best friends. She also enjoyed sitting on the porch, talking on the phone, and drinking Coca-Cola and hot tea. Survivors include two children, Kenneth (Cheryl) Summers and Tammy (Mike) Gump, both of Fairview; three grandchildren, Ashley (Josh) Bland of Fairview, Kayla (Charlie) Given of Mannington, and Shontae Shaheed of Morgantown; two great grandchildren, Westin Bland and Bailey Given; one sister, June Bauer of Pennsylvania; four sisters-in-law, Carolyn Knisely of Mannington, Betty Bulkoski of Ohio, Patty Kish of Ruby Summers, both of Fairview; three brothers-in-law, Otis Summers and Dave (Margaret) Summers, both of Fairview, and William “Bill” (Toni) Summers of Grant Town; and several nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Marvin M. Summers; three brothers, William R. (Geneva) Brown, Johnny M. Knisely, and James Knisely; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Clyde and Retta Summers; brothers-in-law, James K. Williams, Carl Bauer, Frank (Lottie) Summers, Chester (Betty) Summers, Edward Bulkoski, and Steve Kish; sisters-in-law, Ellen (Carl) Jarvis, Madelyn (Howard) Brummage, Jean (Everett) Barr, Lillian Summers, and Jaretta Gail Summers; one granddaughter, Alicia Dawn Shaheed; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to give special thanks to the United Hospital Center staff on 5 North for their special care and compassion during this difficult time. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home – Curry Chapel, 100 Grant Street in Fairview, on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and at the funeral home on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. The funeral will be at the funeral home on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Sam Massey officiating. Interment will follow at the Bassnettsville Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

