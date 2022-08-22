Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | August 22, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Last weekend started with sunshine and average temperatures, before a low-pressure system out west brought rain showers and thunderstorms into WV yesterday. Today, the system will move east, producing instability and resulting in a few more showers and thunderstorms in our area. During the afternoon, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with a couple of showers and thunderstorms pushing in during that time. While a downpour or two cannot be ruled out, most won’t produce much, about a few-tenths of an inch. They also leave during the late-evening hours. Besides that, winds will come from the west at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the upper-70s. Overnight, skies will be partly to mostly clear, with no rain and only patchy fog to interrupt the commute. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the upper-50s. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will be mostly clear. Barring an isolated shower or two, most of our region will stay dry. Winds will be light, and temperatures reach the upper-70s below-average for late-August. After Tuesday, a high-pressure system from out west will bring dry, stable air to West Virginia, keeping skies mostly clear and allowing temperatures to rise into the mid-80s, around average for this time of year. It’s not until after Friday night that southerly winds allow moisture to flow in from the south, bringing a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms for the weekend. All the while, temperatures will stay in the low-to-mid-80s. In short, today will bring a chance of rain, and the rest of the week will bring warm, average temperatures and some sunshine.

Today: Scattered showers, and even a few thunderstorms, will push into WV at times this afternoon and evening, but we dry out during the evening hours. Most of them won’t produce much, only a couple-tenths of an inch of rain at most. Besides that, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with west-southwest winds of 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be in the upper-70s, below-average for late-August. Overall, expect a mild afternoon, with a chance of rain. High: 78.

Tonight: Any leftover rain dissipates in the late-evening hours, leaving behind a mix of clouds. Winds will be light, with temperatures in the low-60s in the area. Fog will form across our region, which could affect your commute. Overall, expect a mild, foggy night. Low: 62.

Tuesday: Skies will be partly sunny during the afternoon, with only a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Besides that, winds will come from the west at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the low-80s, close to average for this time of year. Overall, expect a quiet, warm afternoon. High: 82.

Wednesday: Skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with only a few clouds. Winds will be light, and temperatures reach the mid-80s, within range for this time of year. Overall, Wednesday will be an average, sunny day. Not a bad day to go outside. High: 85.

