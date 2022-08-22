Junior Arnie Owens

Junior Arnie Owens, 59, of Clarksburg passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in the United Hospital Center. He was born in Clarksburg on April 23, 1963, a son of the late Arney Owens, Jr. and Juanita Tate Owens who survives in Shinnston. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 41 years, Dianna Poling Owens; two children, Heather Owens and her partner Brian of Weston and Jason Owens of Wallace; six grandchildren, Justin, Hayden, Rayna, Chelsea and Chance Owens, and Braylee Travis; five brothers and sisters, JoAnn Amos and her husband Bill of Enterprise, James Owens and his wife Teresa of Anmoore, Frances “Liz” Owens of Shinnston, William “Buck” Owens and his wife Sabrina of Shinnston, and Evelyn O’Dell and her husband Greg of Lumberport; as well as his extended family, Brad (Tammy) Vincent and their son Ryan of Shinnston, Dan (Mary) Vincent of Shinnston, Sandra Vincent of Shinnston; several nieces and nephews; and many cherished friends. Junior was very hard working, having been a Butcher as Vincent’s Meat Market for over 30 years and retired from Lumberport Lions Club Cemetery with over 30 years of service. He also worked part time for Owens Roofing.  He enjoyed hunting, fishing and the outdoors and loved Dodge trucks. Junior was an avid camper. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm, where funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm with Pastor Rocky Dodd officiating.  Interment will be in the Lumberport Lions Club Cemetery. Following the service, there will be a dinner at Abundant Life Church, 161 Abundance Lane, Clarksburg WV. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com.  A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

