Kevin’s Evening Forecast | August 22nd, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Monday everyone!!! It has been a wet weekend and even a wet Monday. Last night’s storms caused flash flood warnings, with some locations receiving well over 2″ of rain. The good news is that the heaviest showers have moved east. We are now on the other side of a cold front, but there is still a bit of instability in the atmosphere giving us these quick showers that are moving through now. Showers will continue to weaken through the evening and then by morning, we should be looking for some areas of dense patchy fog around. Now here is the good news!! From Tuesday all the way to the beginning of next week, we’re expecting to stay dry and mostly sunny. This is the break that we’ve been waiting on for a while. Along with the dry conditions, temperatures will also be on their way up to near 90 here in Clarksburg by Sunday.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Patchy fog: Low: 62

Tuesday: Partly cloudy: High 82

Wednesday: Mostly sunny: High 86

Thursday: Mostly sunny: High 89

