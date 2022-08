Kingwood man charged with sexually assaulting 15-year-old

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Kingwood man was arrested on Monday after officers said he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old.

Shane McCarty, 33, of Kingwood, sexually assaulted a 15-year-old juvenile in Monongalia County on June 11.

McCarty reportedly “exchanged alcohol for a sexual act” with the 15-year-old in a parking lot, according to a criminal complaint.

The juvenile allegedly told authorities a 12-year-old witnessed the incident.

McCarty was arraigned in Monongalia County Magistrate Court and charged with 3rd-Degree sexual assault.

He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $250,000 bond.

