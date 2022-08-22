Man charged for threatening to ‘blow up’ MCSD

Brandon Silvey
Brandon Silvey(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Missouri man has been charged after he allegedly threatened to “personally shoot” all officers in the office of the Marion County Sheriff’s Department.

Officers arrested Brandon Silvey, 21, of Harrisonville, Missouri, late Sunday night for disorderly conduct and “other misdemeanor charges,” according to a criminal complaint.

While in the office for processing, Silvey allegedly said “he will shoot the place up with his AK” and “When I get out, I am going to blow this place up.”

Officers said he also made threats to all officers in the office to “personally shoot” all of them.

Silvey has been charged with threats of terroristic acts. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

