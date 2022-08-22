Melissa J. (Hamrick) Williams “Missy”, 45, of Buckhannon, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 19, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Buckhannon. Born October 23, 1976 in Richwood, she was the daughter of Rick Cutlip of Webster Springs and the late Victoria (Hamrick) Hanna and her husband, John. She was an active member of Rebekah Lodge #91 of Hacker Valley and the Northern Webster County Improvement Council and countless other activities. Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 20 years, Travis Williams; sons: Issac Hamrick, Carter Williams, and Trey Williams; fathers: John Hanna and Rick Cutlip; brother, Chad Hanna; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends to mourn her passing. Missy was preceded in death by her mother Victoria Hanna. Services to celebrate Missy’s life will be held 1pm, Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs, with Pastor Ty Farlow officiating. Friends may join the family for visitation two hours prior to the funeral service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Williams family.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.