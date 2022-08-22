Remains of WVa soldier killed in Korean War to be buried

Army Cpl. Paul Mitchem
Army Cpl. Paul Mitchem(DPAA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The remains of a West Virginia soldier killed during the Korean War will be buried next month.

Graveside services for U.S. Army Cpl. Paul Mitchem, 20, of Avondale, will be held Sept. 2 at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, the Army said in a news release.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency accounted for Mitchem in February 2021. He was a member of Company K, 3rd Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division.

Mitchem was reported missing in action in July 1950 after his unit sustained heavy casualties near Ch’onan, South Korea. His unit was forced to retreat and his body was not initially found.

Remains recovered in October 1950 were determined to be unidentifiable and were buried in Honolulu, Hawaii. Remains exhumed in 2019 from the Punchbowl cemetery were confirmed as Mitchem though DNA testing and dental and anthropological analysis.

A rosette will be placed next to his name on the Courts of the Missing Walls at the Punchbowl to indicate he has been accounted for.

According to the Army, more than 7,500 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While in this building filming, a YouTuber found the body, investigators said.
YouTuber finds mummified body in abandoned building while filming video
Mon County deputy federally charged with using excessive force, covering it up
A man in San Jose, California, said his property next to a busy intersection has been hit by...
Cars have crashed into homeowner’s property about 23 times, he says
Man refuses to comply with orders, closes highway for two hours, officers say
Tygart River Bridge area to be inspected after fatal accident
Tygart River Bridge area to be inspected after fatal accident

Latest News

Thomas Earl Harris
SHERIFF: Man ‘fell victim’ to Cheat River
Taste of Morgantown returns after 2 years.
Taste of Morgantown returns after 2 years
Sen. Manchin holds roundtable on IRA
Sen. Manchin holds roundtable with state industry leaders on Inflation Reduction Act
Kayla Smith's Saturday Evening Forecast | August 20, 2022
Kayla Smith's Saturday Evening Forecast | August 20, 2022