SHERIFF: Man ‘fell victim’ to Cheat River

The Preston County Sheriff’s Office said Monday morning it finished its investigation into the death of Thomas Earl Harris.
Thomas Earl Harris
Thomas Earl Harris(Preston County Sheriff's Office)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An investigation has concluded that a man who was founded dead in May “fell victim” to the Cheat River, authorities said.

Harris’ body was found May 20 in the Cheat River near the George Washington Highway Bridge in Rowlesburg, WV.

The 44-year-old was from Oakland, MD.

PCSO says Harris’ vehicle was found Aug. 12 over an embankment near the river.

The investigation concluded that Harris had driven over the embankment, exited his vehicle, and “subsequently fell victim to the Cheat River.”

There was no mention of foul play.

