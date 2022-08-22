West Virginia man dies in crash involving RV

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - State police says a West Virginia man died in a crash Thursday afternoon that involved an RV.

Troopers responded to a crash around 6:25 p.m. Thursday in Jefferson County that involving a Chevrolet Silverado and a Coachman Miranda RV, according to WVSP.

Captain Maddy says the investigation found the driver of the Chevrolet, Jeffrey Haymaker, 53, of Charles Town, was traveling west on Middleway Pike when he struck a concrete barrier, crossed the center line and struck the RV head-on.

The driver of the RV was life-flighted to Inova Fairfax Hospital for injuries. Other passengers in the RV were not injured.

WVSP says Haymaker, the only occupant of the Chevrolet, was pronounced dead on scene.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

