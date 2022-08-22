Woman dies in head-on crash

Randolph County fatal crash
Randolph County fatal crash(Facebook: Randolph County Sheriff's Office)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman died from her injuries in a crash earlier this month in Randolph County.

Officers with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two vehicle head-on crash on Ward Road on Wednesday, Aug. 10.

Officials said one vehicle was a white Chevrolet 2500 pulling a tandem axle box trailer and the other was a blue Hyundai Elantra. Both vehicles had extensive front end damage.

The driver of the Hyundai, Christy Jo Robinson, was unresponsive and being treated and removed from the car by Elkins Fire Department and Randolph EMS.

An investigation determined Robinson and the driver of the truck approached the same curve from opposite directions. Robinson was reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed and lost control as she entered the curve. She crossed the centerline and struck the truck head-on, according to the RCSO.

The drivers and passengers of the truck were uninjured and refused EMS services. Robinson was transported to Davis Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead from her injuries.

The investigation has concluded.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While in this building filming, a YouTuber found the body, investigators said.
YouTuber finds mummified body in abandoned building while filming video
Mon County deputy federally charged with using excessive force, covering it up
A man in San Jose, California, said his property next to a busy intersection has been hit by...
Cars have crashed into homeowner’s property about 23 times, he says
Man refuses to comply with orders, closes highway for two hours, officers say
Tygart River Bridge area to be inspected after fatal accident
Tygart River Bridge area to be inspected after fatal accident

Latest News

MGN Online
Home struck by lightning in Marion County
Army Cpl. Paul Mitchem
Remains of WVa soldier killed in Korean War to be buried
Thomas Earl Harris
SHERIFF: Man ‘fell victim’ to Cheat River
Taste of Morgantown returns after 2 years.
Taste of Morgantown returns after 2 years