Woman dies in head-on crash

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman died from her injuries in a crash earlier this month in Randolph County.

Officers with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two vehicle head-on crash on Ward Road on Wednesday, Aug. 10.

Officials said one vehicle was a white Chevrolet 2500 pulling a tandem axle box trailer and the other was a blue Hyundai Elantra. Both vehicles had extensive front end damage.

The driver of the Hyundai, Christy Jo Robinson, was unresponsive and being treated and removed from the car by Elkins Fire Department and Randolph EMS.

An investigation determined Robinson and the driver of the truck approached the same curve from opposite directions. Robinson was reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed and lost control as she entered the curve. She crossed the centerline and struck the truck head-on, according to the RCSO.

The drivers and passengers of the truck were uninjured and refused EMS services. Robinson was transported to Davis Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead from her injuries.

The investigation has concluded.

