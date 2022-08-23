Arrest made after teacher’s vehicle hit by bullets on the way to work

UPDATE 8/23/2022 2:30 p.m.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that damaged a school teacher’s vehicle, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff Jeff Lawless says Jerrino Johnson, 52, of South Point, Ohio was arrested Tuesday around 1:40 p.m. at an apartment along Park Avenue in South Point.

Johnson is being held in the Lawrence County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, a second-degree felony.

Two bullets hit a school teacher’s vehicle Tuesday morning as she was on her way to work, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman told deputies she was on the way to work at Rock Hill Middle School when she began to feel ill and pulled over near the Lawrence County Juvenile Center on State Route 93.

While parked in the gravel lot, a man wearing a camouflage outfit and hat with netting covering his face approached her vehicle with a gun and fired shots.

After shots was fired, the woman took off and was met by deputies and detectives in Ironton.

At least two bullets hit the woman’s vehicle, deputies report.

The victim did not suffer any injuries; however, deputies say it appears at least one bullet went through the back glass of the vehicle and a second bullet hit the rear fender on the passenger side of the car.

Because the victim in this situation is an employee of Rock Hill Schools who was on her way to work, the school district was asked to be on a heightened alert as a precautionary measure.

Anyone with information about this situation is asked to call the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

