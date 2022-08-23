Backyard Brawl to bring awareness, raise money for Ronald McDonald house

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A select group of West Virginia University and University of Pittsburgh players are partnering to raise money and bring awareness for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown.

On Saturday, Aug. 27, WVU players Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Zach Frazier and Tony Mathis will serve lunch to the families at the Morgantown house. On the same day, Pitt players Deslin Alexandre, Calijah Kancey and Brandon Hill will serve lunch at the Pittsburgh house.

The fundraising effort was coordinated through Country Roads Trust and Pitt’s counterpart, Alliance 412.

“WVU Student-Athletes are always raising their hands when given the opportunity to help families in need,” said Country Roads Trust General Manager Stephen Ford. “They will certainly make an enormous impact through this partnership with RMHC and Alliance 412.”

The student-athletes will compete to raise the most funds for each RMHC, and the winner will receive a trophy and have bragging rights for the next year.

“We are grateful to be a part of this special partnership. Having this community support helps ensure families who must travel to the Pittsburgh and Morgantown areas for their child’s medical care will have a place to stay and the comforts of home for as long as they need,” said Eleanor Reigel, Chief Executive Officer Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown, Inc.

Donations will be accepted until Sept. 1 and can be made online.

Donations can also be made at Primanti’s in Suncrest Town Centre in Morgantown by mentioning the RMHC of Pittsburgh and Morgantown. Primant’s will donate 20% of your total to the charity.

