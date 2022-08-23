Chase the waterfall trail

VALLEY FALLS
VALLEY FALLS(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -The West Virginia department of tourism released a new project over the summer called the “waterfall trail”.

It helps residents and tourists find all the hidden gems near them, just like Valley Falls outside of Bridgeport.

The trail also includes an interactive portion that requires the download of a digital waterfall passport and the more waterfalls you see the more prizes you can win.

“Anytime we have shared waterfall pictures on our social channels we will have folks comment where is this and I want to go here this weekend so we thought why not make these more accessible for people to find these waterfalls and reward them with some fun West Virginia prizes”, Lauren Hough, Public Relations manager for Department of Tourism.

“I think more people should come out and see it it’s a wonderful place there’s a history here not too many know about”, Robert Taylor, Caretaker of Valley Falls.

Be sure to check out hidden beauties around your area before it gets too cold. You can click Here for more information.

