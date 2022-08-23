Clarksburg History Museum to host UFO event at Robinson Grand

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Robinson Grand will host a UFO event for the Clarksburg History Museum in October.

“UFOs – The Clarksburg Connection” will feature an Alien Costume Contest with cash prizes available to participants.

Special guest speakers David Houchin of the Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library and Les O’Dell, the Co-Founder of the Midnight Talkers Paranormal Group and WV Cryptids and Strange Encounters, will introduce audiences to Gray Barker, Clarksburg’s famous author and paranormal propagandist.

The event will conclude with a showing of The Mothman Prophecies (2002) starring Richard Gere and Laura Linney.

“We want people to know that Clarksburg resident Gray Barker wrote the books that are the basis for the Men in Black film franchise and basically created the legend that is The Mothman,” said Michael Joseph Spatafore of the Clarksburg History Museum.

A native of Riffle, WV, in Braxton County, Gray Barker graduated from Glenville State College in 1947.

“The legend created by Barker inspired John Keel’s book, which gave us the film we are showing on October 22, The Mothman Prophecies,” said Spatafore.

The Gray Barker Room at the Waldomore holds a collection of Gray Barker’s writings, as well as files of correspondence between Barker and notable figures of the UFO field from the 1950s to the early 1980s, such as George Adamski, Howard Menger, James Moseley, and others.

The Clarksburg History Museum will be featuring a brand new exhibit focused on Barker and his life and dealings in Clarksburg.

The following is the complete schedule for “UFOs - The Clarksburg Connection”:

1:00 p.m. - Doors Open for Alien Costume Contest

2:00 p.m. - Speakers David Houchin and Les O’Dell

2:30 p.m. - The Mothman Prophecies (2002)

4:30 p.m. - Guests Invited to Tour the Gray Barker Room at the Waldomore until 6 p.m. and the Clarksburg History Museum until 8 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online or by calling the Robinson Grand Ticket Office at 855-773-6283.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.