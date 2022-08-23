Fairmont State nursing students honored at White Coat Ceremony

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State University’s College of Nursing held its traditional White Coat Ceremony on Friday, August 19 to honor nursing students transitioning into clinical practice.

WVU Medicine Children’s Vice President for Nursing Clinical Services and Associate Chief Nursing Officer, Mary Fanning, served as the keynote speaker for the ceremony and offered words of encouragement to the aspiring nurses.

“Thank you so much for the opportunity to share a few words with you as you start on your journey as a nurse,” Fanning said. “Fifty percent of the workforce in a hospital is nurses. That is a huge amount, so most facilities--all facilities want to attract top notch people like you. We want you to come, we want your wisdom, we want your knowledge and your energy.”

A group of students was also recognized for their acceptance into the Mon Health Scholars program during the event, which provides them with student financial support and promise of employment with Mon Health upon graduation.

Fairmont State University College of Nursing Dean, Laura Clayton, addressed the newest clinical nursing students as the ceremony came to a close.

“We are so proud of each and every one of you, because we know the path to becoming a nursing student is not an easy one, but you’ve overcome it,” Clayton said. “Tonight, we celebrate your transition from being a student to being a nursing student as you enter clinical practice as a professional nurse. That is signified here tonight by the white coat you are now clothed with and wearing.”

The ceremony concluded with the recitation of the Nurses Pledge.

