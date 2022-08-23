Glenville State SGA leaders ready for new academic year

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Breanna Morgan and Macy Rush were elected as president and vice president, respectively, of the Glenville State University Student Government Association for the 2022-2023 academic year.

The results were announced following elections that took place at the end of the spring 2022 semester.

Morgan is studying Behavioral Science and Health Promotion and hails from Helvetia, West Virginia. She previously served as an SGA Senator and a member of the Academic Policy Committee. She plays on the GSU Women’s Golf team, is a representative on the Student Athletic Advisory Committee, and a member of the campus sorority, Chi Zeta Pi.

“Macy and I are so honored to have been elected as the 2022-2023 President and Vice President,” Morgan said. “We are looking forward to working not only with our representatives and senators, but with the student body of Glenville State University while implementing our new constitution. We are excited that every part of our university has a voice, and we hope to see and hear everyone throughout the academic year.”

Rush is pursuing a degree in Elementary Education (K-6) and General Mathematics-Algebra I (5-9) and hails from Eden, North Carolina. She was previously an SGA Senator and has been an active member of Chi Zeta Pi where she has served as the parliamentarian, historian, treasurer, and president.

The duo began their work as SGA leaders over the summer, attending the annual West Virginia Student Leadership Conference in late May. There they joined over 50 other student leaders from institutions across the Mountain State to discuss a variety of issues of concern to college students.

Other SGA officer positions include secretary, treasurer, parliamentarian, and public relations officer.

The Student Government Association meets weekly during the regular semester. Meetings take place Thursdays at 12:30 p.m. in the Mollohan Campus Community Center Room 315.

