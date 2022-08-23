Guided Elk tours are now available

Elk are back after a century
Elk are back after a century(Mark Bias | WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Elk are a native species to West Virginia, but in the late 1800s they disappeared from the mountain state due to hunting.

After searching the state for habitat and receiving approval from the state legislature.

The DNR proceeded with the relocation of elk.

They moved a herd from Kentucky, and a couple of years later elk were bought in from Arizona.

“In 2016 governor Tomblin’s last year we moved our first elk into southern West Virginia for the first time in 140 years we had elk in the state”, Randall Kelley , Elk project leader/expert.

Elk viewing tours have just been announced by West Virginia state parks and they are scheduled to start this September. You can click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia man dies in crash involving RV
Thomas Earl Harris
SHERIFF: Man ‘fell victim’ to Cheat River
Randolph County fatal crash
Woman dies in head-on crash
Jenny L. Taylor
Garbage, fecal matter found throughout home with kids in Fairmont, woman charged
Medical examiner called in I-79 southbound crash, exit ramp shut down
Person killed in crash on I-79 identified

Latest News

Harrison County Weapon Scanner
Harrison County schools implementing weapon detectors
Harrison county schools weapon detector
National technology conference came to Fairmont
National technology conference comes to Fairmont
VALLEY FALLS
Chase the waterfall trail