Guided Elk tours are now available

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Elk are a native species to West Virginia, but in the late 1800s they disappeared from the mountain state due to hunting.

After searching the state for habitat and receiving approval from the state legislature.

The DNR proceeded with the relocation of elk.

They moved a herd from Kentucky, and a couple of years later elk were bought in from Arizona.

“In 2016 governor Tomblin’s last year we moved our first elk into southern West Virginia for the first time in 140 years we had elk in the state”, Randall Kelley , Elk project leader/expert.

Elk viewing tours have just been announced by West Virginia state parks and they are scheduled to start this September. You can click here for more information.

