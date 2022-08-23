Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | August 23, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms pushed in at times yesterday, bringing some rain to WV. Today, the low-pressure system that produced the rain is moving eastward, taking any leftover rain chances with it. So this afternoon, skies will be partly to mostly sunny, with a few clouds in the area. Barring a small chance of an isolated shower, most of us are staying dry. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the upper-70s to low-80s, a few degrees below-average for late-August. Overnight, skies will be mostly clear, with a few clouds in the area. Some fog might form in parts of NCWV, but most areas will have decent visibility. Besides that, winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the upper-50s to low-60s. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will be mostly clear, with a few clouds popping up. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the low-80s, around average for late-August. Skies will remain mostly clear and sunny up until the end of the week, as a high-pressure system will bring dry, stable air into WV during that time. So the rest of the workweek looks decent. Then Friday evening into the weekend, a low-pressure system from out west, plus moisture flowing in from the south, will bring increased cloud cover and a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms. So there is a chance of rain this weekend, although most areas will be sunny. Long-term models suggest that it’s not until next week that more widespread rain pushes in, although that will likely change as time passes. All the while, temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper-80s, slightly above-average for late-August. In short the rest of this workweek will be nice and sunny, before rain chances and clouds come in after Friday.

Today: Skies will be partly clear this afternoon and mostly clear during the evening hours. A stray shower may push in and bring in light rain during the afternoon, but most areas will remain dry. Winds will come from the west at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the low-80s, close to average for this time of year. Overall, today will be warm and nice. High: 82.

Tonight: Skies will be mostly clear, with only a couple of clouds in the area. Some patchy fog may develop, which could affect your commute, but most areas should see decent visibility. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the upper-50s to low-60s, slightly below-average for late-August. Overall, tonight will be quiet and mild. Low: 60.

Wednesday: Skies will be mostly clear, with only a few clouds in the area. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the mid-80s, around average for this time of year. Overall, expect an average, sunny afternoon. High: 85.

Thursday: Skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with only a few clouds. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the mid-to-upper-80s, well above-average for late-August. Overall, this afternoon will be hot and sunny. High: 89.

