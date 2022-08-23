Kevin’s Evening Forecast | August 23rd, 2022

You don’t have to worry about showers for awhile.
By Kevin Corriveau and WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Tuesday everyone!!! This will be a short weather briefing today, and for all good reason. The weather will continue to stay beautiful and drama free all the way through the weekend. We may see a bit of fog tomorrow and Thursday morning. Every day, all the way through the weekend is looking sunny to mostly sunny. The one thing that will change is the temperature. Starting tomorrow, temperatures will be ticking up until we get to our peak high on Sunday. Many of us in the lowlands will be at 90 or above. The next real chance of showers probably won’t happen till next Tuesday when we’re looking at a front to move through, drop out temps a bit and usher in some showers and thunderstorms.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Light patchy fog: Low: 61

Wednesday: AM fog, then mostly sunny: High 85

Thursday: Sunny: High 89

Friday: Partly cloudy: High 87

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia man dies in crash involving RV
Thomas Earl Harris
SHERIFF: Man ‘fell victim’ to Cheat River
Randolph County fatal crash
Woman dies in head-on crash
Jenny L. Taylor
Garbage, fecal matter found throughout home with kids in Fairmont, woman charged
Medical examiner called in I-79 southbound crash, exit ramp shut down
Person killed in crash on I-79 identified

Latest News

Expected highs for today, August 23, 2022.
Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | August 23, 2022
Kevin Corriveau Weather
Kevin’s Evening Forecast | August 22nd, 2022
Expected highs for today, August 22, 2022.
Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | August 22, 2022
expected rain tomorrow
Kayla Smith’s Saturday Evening Forecast | August 20, 2022