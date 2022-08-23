Kevin’s Evening Forecast | August 23rd, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Tuesday everyone!!! This will be a short weather briefing today, and for all good reason. The weather will continue to stay beautiful and drama free all the way through the weekend. We may see a bit of fog tomorrow and Thursday morning. Every day, all the way through the weekend is looking sunny to mostly sunny. The one thing that will change is the temperature. Starting tomorrow, temperatures will be ticking up until we get to our peak high on Sunday. Many of us in the lowlands will be at 90 or above. The next real chance of showers probably won’t happen till next Tuesday when we’re looking at a front to move through, drop out temps a bit and usher in some showers and thunderstorms.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Light patchy fog: Low: 61

Wednesday: AM fog, then mostly sunny: High 85

Thursday: Sunny: High 89

Friday: Partly cloudy: High 87

