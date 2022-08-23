Lincoln Cougars looks to execute more explosive plays, rely on experience

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Every football team has a different motivator, and the Lincoln Cougars are no different.

“I was there for the 2016 team whenever they won our first playoff game, and I remember how that made me feel as a young kid growing up watching that. I just hope that we can leave that onto the younger generation,” said Senior QB Nick Kellar.

“Knowing that I make an impact on the younger kids makes me feel like alright. I need to do this game. It just makes me feel good,” said Senior RB Antawn Hillard.

Lincoln football returns 16 starters from last year’s postseason appearance team, a run that ended earlier than expected for the Class AA 4 seed. However, the Cougars come back fueled by what they know they are capable of.

“Come out this year and work hard. I have no doubt on the field we weren’t happy with how we ended things last year, and I think this year, our senior year, all of us coming up, we want to do better. We want to do as good as we can,” Kellar said.

The potential success that’s in reach for the team this season starts with a core group of seniors, including a trio of returning starting quarterback Nick Kellar and a powerhouse running back duo of Antawn Hillard and Levi Moore, who hold advantage in the continuity of playing a slot of snaps together through the years.

“We played together for so long that, we know each other. We know each other like the back of the hand,” Kellar said.

Lincoln is looking to execute more explosive plays this year while relying on that experienced run game.

There aren’t many gaps on either side of the ball for the Cougars.

The one weak spot could be at wide receiver, but their seasoned lineman, quick defense and solid backfield look promising.

“It’s their knowledge of the game I feel like as a group they really understand the game. They really have grasped our system, and the athletes are there to do it. We just need to prove it on Friday nights that we can do it,” said Head Coach Rob Hawkins.

