Man wanted in hit-and-run of boy, 7, connected to 2019 Randolph Co. shootout

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A man wanted in the hit-and-run of a 7-year-old boy is the same man arrested in connection a July 2019 shootout in Randolph County.

The alleged hit-and-run happened on Aug. 19, officials said.

The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in Triadelphia Tuesday morning where they believe Paul White is staying, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

At the home, officers found the motorcycle believed to be involved in the accident and a broken headlight that had already been taken off the motorcycle. However, White was not at the home.

Below is a photo of the motorcycle believed to be in the accident:

Hancock County hit-and-run (Facebook: Hancock County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information of White’s whereabouts is asked to call the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office at 304-564-3911, the Harrison County 911 Center at 304-564-4100

White was arrested in 2019 in connection to a shootout in Randolph County.

Man arrested after alleged shootout with ex-girlfriend in 2019 in Randolph County (WDTV)

