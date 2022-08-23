Man wanted in hit-and-run of boy, 7, connected to 2019 Randolph Co. shootout

Paul White
Paul White(Facebook: Hancock County Sheriff's Office)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A man wanted in the hit-and-run of a 7-year-old boy is the same man arrested in connection a July 2019 shootout in Randolph County.

The alleged hit-and-run happened on Aug. 19, officials said.

The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in Triadelphia Tuesday morning where they believe Paul White is staying, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

At the home, officers found the motorcycle believed to be involved in the accident and a broken headlight that had already been taken off the motorcycle. However, White was not at the home.

Below is a photo of the motorcycle believed to be in the accident:

Hancock County hit-and-run
Hancock County hit-and-run(Facebook: Hancock County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information of White’s whereabouts is asked to call the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office at 304-564-3911, the Harrison County 911 Center at 304-564-4100

White was arrested in 2019 in connection to a shootout in Randolph County. CLICK HERE to read more.

Man arrested after alleged shootout with ex-girlfriend in 2019 in Randolph County
Man arrested after alleged shootout with ex-girlfriend in 2019 in Randolph County(WDTV)

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia man dies in crash involving RV
Thomas Earl Harris
SHERIFF: Man ‘fell victim’ to Cheat River
Randolph County fatal crash
Woman dies in head-on crash
Jenny L. Taylor
Garbage, fecal matter found throughout home with kids in Fairmont, woman charged
MGN Online
Home struck by lightning in Marion County

Latest News

Clarksburg History Museum to host UFO event at Robinson Grand
School Lockdown Generic
Precautionary lockdown for two Nicholas County schools lifted
Fairmont State White Coat Ceremony
Fairmont State nursing students honored at White Coat Ceremony
Medical examiner called in I-79 southbound crash, exit ramp shut down
Person killed in crash on I-79 identified