Mon Health Medical Center unveils F.R.O.G for patient transportation

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Mon Health Medical Center has unveiled the new F.R.O.G. transportation cart for patients on the hospital campus.

The Mon F.R.O.G., which stands for “Free Rides On Ground,” is a four-person golf cart designed to transport patients to and from their vehicles.

It was purchased for approximately $30,000 and donated by the Mon Health Medical Center Auxiliary.

“Our top priority is the health and safety of our patients, and we are incredibly thankful for the Mon Health Medical Center Auxiliary for providing this service,” said Luella Gunter, Executive Director of Philanthropy. “The Mon F.R.O.G. will provide free transportation for patients to receive their vital healthcare services, meaning less time walking long distances, especially in inclement weather, and more time focusing on healing.”

To utilize the Mon F.R.O.G., patients can call the Guest Services Department at Mon Health Medical Center at 304-413-3352 and tell them where they are parked. It will then pick patients up, take them to their appointment, and back to their vehicles once they are ready.

Anyone over 21 years of age that is interested in volunteering as a driver is asked to contact Nate James by email or phone at 304-598-1324

