National technology conference comes to Fairmont

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountain State hosted the first Tech Yeah Conference today. It was at the Robert H. Milligan Research Center.

The goal is to highlight West Virginia based companies, creating a new future through technology.

The conference drew in over 200 technology professionals and government representatives to West Virginia. Attendees learned how to be successful in the tech market, along with how to attract key agencies like the Department of Energy, NOAA, FBI, NASA, and more.

Gayle Manchin Co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission said there are wonderful things happening in the Appalachian region.

“It’s always great to be back here in West Virginia and certainly at the Tech Conference. They’ve got a great turn out and there are wonderful things happening in the Appalachian region, and we’re just going to help be a part of that partnership to grow and make them even better.”

Organizers at the conference said it was a successful day of learning and networking at the conference.

