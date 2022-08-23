Person killed in crash on I-79 identified

ANMOORE, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials have identified the person killed in a crash last week southbound on I-79 in Harrison County.

The victim of the crash has been identified as Wendy Curry, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened near the mile marker 117 exit ramp around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday.

The crash is currently under investigation. The cause has not yet been determined.

