Police: Suspect in Oklahoma deputy shooting planned to kill

This undated photo provided by the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office shows Oklahoma County Sheriff's Deputy Bobby Swartz. Authorities said Swartz was shot and killed and a second deputy wounded while the two were serving eviction papers at a home on the southwest side of Oklahoma City.
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Police say the man suspected of fatally shooting an Oklahoma deputy sheriff and wounding another planned to kill law enforcement officers.

Oklahoma City police Chief Wade Gourley said Tuesday that evidence inside the home where Benjamin Plank was showed he was “100%” ready to kill any officer.

Plank was arrested on murder, shooting with intent to kill and other warrants after the Monday shooting death of Oklahoma County Deputy Bobby Swartz and wounding of Deputy Mark Johns.

Sheriff Tommie Johnson III said the deputies were serving eviction papers when they were shot. Jail records do not list an attorney who could speak on Plank’s behalf.

