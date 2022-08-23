Rose of Sharon makes bows to honor Larry Atha

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Shiny black ribbons will be placed on cars, and tractor trailers, for an upcoming trucker’s convoy through Bridgeport.

This is all to commemorate the president of Atha trucking, Larry Atha.

Atha died in a fiery tractor trailer accident on I-79.

The bows are being handmade by the owners of the Rose of Sharon Flower Shop in Clarksburg.

Store owner, Shawna Patterson, said she is happy to do something for a great cause.

“We were contacted by an employee of Atha Trucking and they asked us to make some bows for two tractor trailers, and we said sure,” said Patterson. “It just grew from there. Other employees called and then other trucking companies called.”

Patterson said the shop has already made about 20 of the car-sized bows, along with a few of the larger ones to fit on the grills of semi-trucks.

She said she is happy to see the community come together to show support for the Atha family.

“I think it’s beautiful to go to this effort to show a family that you care about them that deeply,” Patterson said. “That’s one of the most beautiful things people can do.”

Patterson wants people to know the shop is not doing this for profit.

They just want to help Atha’s friends and family through this difficult time.

“We’re not doing this to make money in any way,” she said. “We just charge people the minimum we can to cover the cost of the ribbon, wire, etc. But it’s not a money making thing of any means. That’s not what this is about. This is just trying to help support this family.”

Patterson said if more people are interested in bows, she can have them made in about 20 minutes.

