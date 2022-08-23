Sinkhole dangers | Reminder of why not to drive through high water

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) is sharing photos of recent repairs done by North Charleston crews after a sinkhole opened up following flooding.

Crews say the photos should serve as an important safety reminder to drivers of the dangers of driving through high water.

North Charleston road crews first got a call about high water on Kellys Creek Road near Sissonville at about 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, and were on site by 6:30 p.m. Runoff from heavy rains washed fence posts, concrete, car tires and other debris into the mouth of a culvert crossing under the road, blocking the culvert.

Instead of flowing through the culvert, the water flowed around and under the road, washing away backfill and leaving a large sink hole.

Crews from North Charleston quickly removed the debris so water could again flow through the culvert. Though the culvert was undamaged, the road had been washed out.

“The North Charleston crew did an excellent job of evaluating the situation and performing the necessary work to re-open the road as quickly as possible,” said District 1 Maintenance Engineer Kathy Rushworth, P.E. “They worked through the night so citizens could safely travel the road the next morning. ”Crews removed the loose material from beneath the road and added eight truckloads of stone to replace the fill that had been washed away. North Charleston crews had the road open to traffic by 1 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, a span of 6 ½ hours.

The washout is a reminder to drivers to beware of high water on roads.

In West Virginias mountainous terrain significant damage can occur quickly in a single evening of heavy rain.

“When you see high water overtaking a roadway, turn around,” said Joe Pack, P.E., WVDOH Chief Engineer of District Operations. “It’s not worth the risk to try to drive through. These photos show what words cannot. In high water, what’s underneath may not be the road as you know it. Stay safe, be patient, and our crews will have the roads reopened as soon as they’ve accessed and repaired the damage.”

